Quantbot Technologies LP Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FrontView REIT were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 76,894 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

FrontView REIT Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FVR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $275.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -80.37%.

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

FrontView REIT Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

