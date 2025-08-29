Quantbot Technologies LP Has $132,000 Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. $CGNT

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 1.7%

Cognyte Software stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.17 million, a PE ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.65. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.96 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

