Quantbot Technologies LP Has $139,000 Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HAFC opened at $25.28 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

