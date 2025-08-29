Quantbot Technologies LP Has $152,000 Stock Position in Red Violet, Inc. $RDVT

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Red Violet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Red Violet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 3,125.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDVT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Red Violet in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Red Violet Price Performance

RDVT stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.86 million, a P/E ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

