Quantbot Technologies LP Has $155,000 Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,246.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $49.41.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carriage Services

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.