Quantbot Technologies LP Has $161,000 Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation $ATLC

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $74,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATLC stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

