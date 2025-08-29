Quantbot Technologies LP Has $180,000 Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 1,258.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFPM. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.17.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.