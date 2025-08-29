Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Electromed, Inc. $ELMD

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Electromed worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 19,860.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELMD shares. B. Riley raised shares of Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Electromed in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Electromed from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

