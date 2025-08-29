Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Hyster-Yale Stock Down 0.3%

Hyster-Yale stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $681.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.90 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HY. Zacks Research upgraded Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.