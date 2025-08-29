Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $390,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,532.36. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $92,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,414. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $766,420 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

