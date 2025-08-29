Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 135,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Bioventus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Bioventus Stock Down 3.2%

BVS stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

