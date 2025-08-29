Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Conduent Inc. $CNDT

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 755,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 235,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,568,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Conduent Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $442.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Singular Research upgraded shares of Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on CNDT

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.