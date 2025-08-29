Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FWONA. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 74.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

