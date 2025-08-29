Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $123,000 in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Performance

STKL stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $745.20 million, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

