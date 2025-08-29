Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $135,000 in Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 12,377.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $112.50 on Friday. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $771.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Seneca Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.