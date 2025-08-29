Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $142,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 23,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,645.70. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

