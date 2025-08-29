Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $184,000 in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,057,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,087,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 869,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 318,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.2%

Encompass Health stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $124.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

