Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 4,947 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAMB. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 2,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

