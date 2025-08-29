Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,634,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,894,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,095 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,497,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after acquiring an additional 238,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.34.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

