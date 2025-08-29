Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 26,952.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $759.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.66 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.