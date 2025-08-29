Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 4,246.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,789,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,787 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $7,582,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,869,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,035,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,801,000 after buying an additional 341,096 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiriusPoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business had revenue of $948.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.10 million.

SiriusPoint Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.