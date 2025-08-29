Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 208,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 193.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBTN shares. Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

WBTN opened at $14.82 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.12.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The business had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

