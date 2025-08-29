Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 11,088 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation $SCM

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 248,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

NYSE SCM opened at $14.62 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

