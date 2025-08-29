Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,635 Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at $33,337,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 8,697.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,889,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $107.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

