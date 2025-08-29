Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 2,514 Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 68,766 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100,472 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.4%

Mercury General stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

