Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 4,580 Legacy Housing Corporation $LEGH

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. Legacy Housing Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.53 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGH

About Legacy Housing

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.