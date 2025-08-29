Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 134,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 101,246 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 716,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.38%.The company had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

