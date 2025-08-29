Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 387.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Cos were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bausch Health Cos by 1,246.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Paulson acquired 34,721,118 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 70,755,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 44,316,834 shares of company stock valued at $369,628,560 over the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.41. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 852.36%. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

