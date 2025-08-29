Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,382,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $645,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PRTH stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Priority Technology had a net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.63 million. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

