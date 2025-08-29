Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,068 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

DCO stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.29 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

