Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 16,936 Shares of Immersion Corporation $IMMR

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Immersion were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Penn Mutual Asset Management lifted its holdings in Immersion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 98,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $645,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $227.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Immersion Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 5,921 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $44,585.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,663.96. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

