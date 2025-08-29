Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 19,714 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Hawkesby purchased 159,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,667,042.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This trade represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 240,092 shares of company stock worth $5,510,132. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

