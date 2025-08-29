Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 28,878 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 585,028 shares of company stock worth $28,492,720 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

