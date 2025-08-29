Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 61,914 Shares of Parsons Corporation $PSN

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,914 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Parsons by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Parsons by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. Parsons Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSN. Bank of America cut their price target on Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

