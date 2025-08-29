Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $174,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 192.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $279.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

