Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.6%

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

