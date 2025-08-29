Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 930,061 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $5,624,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 456,199 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Cantaloupe by 528.1% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 315,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 264,859 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 211,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.1%

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $794.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

