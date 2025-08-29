Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Findell Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 203.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 360,126 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 183,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in eHealth by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Stock Performance
EHTH stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
eHealth Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
