Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 9,580.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6%

GPN stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

