Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.84. Radio One shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 18,078 shares changing hands.

Radio One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Radio One alerts:

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Radio One had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Institutional Trading of Radio One

Radio One Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Radio One stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radio One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONEK Free Report ) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,205 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.58% of Radio One worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.