Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.84. Radio One shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 18,078 shares changing hands.
Radio One Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Radio One had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.
Radio One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
