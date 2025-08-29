Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 6.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

