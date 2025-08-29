Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 6.4%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.