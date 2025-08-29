Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 11,854 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in EPR Properties by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 88.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,952.38. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:EPR opened at $54.37 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 174.38%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

