Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 298,401 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

