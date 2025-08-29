Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 8,908 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000.

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

