Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,239,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 131.87%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

