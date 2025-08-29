Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 52,702 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

