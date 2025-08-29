Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 88,115 Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 175,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,344,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 360,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

