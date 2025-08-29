Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 200.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SM opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.