Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,911,000 after acquiring an additional 741,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,945,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,679,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,785,000 after acquiring an additional 281,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

