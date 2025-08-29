Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF $SFLO

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFLO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $333.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.